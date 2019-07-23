Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.08 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $181,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $90,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,299,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $618,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRRM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. 7,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

