Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Acquires C$10,140.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Letha Maclachlan purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,940.

Shares of VIT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.39. 249,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of $321.48 million and a PE ratio of -24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.55.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

