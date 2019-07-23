Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Shares of V traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.90. 6,701,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.15. Visa has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.46.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

