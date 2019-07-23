Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 200 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV-B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of News from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 159.

Volvo stock opened at SEK 147.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 144.89. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

