Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 118.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for 0.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,649,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,334.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,952 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $59,355,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,763,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,375,000 after purchasing an additional 374,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,430.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 309,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.68. 1,100,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,630. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.78). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $534.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

