Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WMT. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 291,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $325.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

