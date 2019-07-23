Wedbush Analysts Give Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) a $30.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

CHWY stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $29.61. 5,290,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,261. Chewy has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 47,875,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 152,500 shares of company stock worth $3,355,000 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,180,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

