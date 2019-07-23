Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) a $15.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UIHC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. United Insurance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

UIHC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.21. 128,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,406. United Insurance has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). United Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $191.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that United Insurance will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $343,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 2,276.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

