Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $208.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an average rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.08.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $198.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.01). Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $200,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

