Winding Tree (LIF) Price Hits $0.0665

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $66.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00297693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01697821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00114466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,357,927 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

