WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 74,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.81. 13,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.90.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $100.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $1,211,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $1,448,141.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,283.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

