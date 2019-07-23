Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 567,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $92.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,912.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

