WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research set a $68.00 price target on WNS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WNS will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WNS by 74.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,457,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,647,000 after buying an additional 622,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in WNS by 455.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 214,168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the second quarter worth about $9,601,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in WNS by 24.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 136,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,205,000 after purchasing an additional 131,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

