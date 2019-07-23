WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $68.00 target price on shares of WNS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.86.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.22. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1,289.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 140,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.