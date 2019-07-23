Worldpay (NYSE:WP) Given a $152.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) received a $152.00 price objective from research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

NYSE WP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Worldpay has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.07.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worldpay will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Worldpay by 20.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,686,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Worldpay by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,244,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,421,000 after purchasing an additional 346,897 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Worldpay by 0.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,016,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Worldpay during the fourth quarter worth about $217,819,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worldpay by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

