Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $84.93

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and traded as low as $96.00. Xaar shares last traded at $96.20, with a volume of 5,574 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.20.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

