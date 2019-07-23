XEL Market Capitalization Achieves $2.01 Million (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. XEL has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $7,493.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XEL has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

