Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $4.40 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $187.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 356,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,033,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 110,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

