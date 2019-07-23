Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.48. Adient reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Adient had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Adient from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adient and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Adient currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 13.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth about $143,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adient by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 2,073,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,707. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

