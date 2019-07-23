Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Eldorado Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $627.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 642,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.49. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.