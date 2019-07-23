Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Eldorado Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $627.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 642,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.49. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.