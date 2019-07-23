Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to report sales of $536.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $534.50 million. Kraton reported sales of $538.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $456.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of KRA traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, SVP Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad sold 6,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kraton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kraton by 137.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Kraton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

