Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TUFN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. 704,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.04.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

