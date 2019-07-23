Zacks: Analysts Expect Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Rivers Bancorp’s earnings. Two Rivers Bancorp reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Two Rivers Bancorp.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 21.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRCB. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ TRCB traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44. Two Rivers Bancorp has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $18.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

