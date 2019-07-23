Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,834,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,558,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.08.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,328,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $1,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 859,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,953,687.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock worth $30,620,896. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,399,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,475 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.