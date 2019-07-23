Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,834,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,558,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.08.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,328,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $1,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 859,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,953,687.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock worth $30,620,896. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,399,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,475 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.