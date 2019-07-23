Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) to post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nuvectra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.78). Nuvectra reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvectra will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nuvectra.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 98.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuvectra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Nuvectra news, Director David D. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $31,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nuvectra by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuvectra by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 251,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,148. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Nuvectra has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

