Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

REZI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

In related news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $126,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De bought 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $100,029.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,074 shares of company stock valued at $407,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.