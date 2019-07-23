Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Everbridge reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.11. 243,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $120,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,587,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,925 shares of company stock valued at $35,605,056. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 258,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,848,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.