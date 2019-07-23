Zacks: Brokerages Expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will post sales of $225.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.75 million. Extraction Oil & Gas posted sales of $260.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $976.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.40 million to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million.

XOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. 3,681,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,125. The firm has a market cap of $649.77 million, a P/E ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

In other Extraction Oil & Gas news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,522.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 3,909,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,895,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after buying an additional 888,898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,129,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 827,657 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,540,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

