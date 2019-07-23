Zacks: Inuvo, Inc (NASDAQ:INUV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Inuvo, Inc (NASDAQ:INUV) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Inuvo’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.41 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Inuvo an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Inuvo stock remained flat at $$0.29 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 174,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,177. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

