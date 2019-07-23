Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) to Buy

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

CRZO traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 5,616,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,777. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 49.20% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,347.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

