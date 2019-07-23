Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to “Buy”

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 257,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11. Criteo has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $235.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $26,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

