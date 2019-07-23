Zacks: L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given $30.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.51 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given L.B. Foster an industry rank of 229 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.