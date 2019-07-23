Zacks: Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Meili Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 4.30 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. Meili’s rating score has declined by 43.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meili an industry rank of 79 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MOGU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Meili stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,176. Meili has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter.

Meili Company Profile

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

