Zilla (ZLA) Price Tops $0.0136

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Zilla has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $814,269.00 and $23,356.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00297450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.01713385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024017 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00113234 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

