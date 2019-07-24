-$0.01 EPS Expected for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen started coverage on Inseego in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $18,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inseego by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 15,447.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 318,362 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 207,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 34,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,542. The stock has a market cap of $395.24 million, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 0.46. Inseego has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.