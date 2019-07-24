-$0.02 EPS Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. USA Compression Partners posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.61 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.28. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 379,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

