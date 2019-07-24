$0.04 EPS Expected for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Alamos Gold posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alamos Gold.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AGI shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 998,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.