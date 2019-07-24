$0.12 EPS Expected for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Yelp reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Aegis raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,890,223 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $375,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,289,877 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,420 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $50,798,000 after acquiring an additional 415,525 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yelp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,397,153 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,886,000 after acquiring an additional 122,560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,223,080 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 750,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,704. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yelp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

