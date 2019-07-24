$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Camtek had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,269. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $335.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 277,771 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Camtek by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,800,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

