-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

Shares of ASLN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. 2,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,567. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

