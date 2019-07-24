$0.28 EPS Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,092. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,060,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 379,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,665,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 138,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,652,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

