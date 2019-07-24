$0.40 EPS Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

FCCY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 5,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.21.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

