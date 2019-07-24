$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). ENI had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Santander upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ENI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. 292,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ENI has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in ENI by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in ENI by 4.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in ENI by 60.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in ENI by 41.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at $705,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

