0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $1,835.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00294238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.01679998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00118565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,116,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

