$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.34. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,650.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,199,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,031,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 235,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,352. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

