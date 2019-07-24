$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $5.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $770.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $681.52.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total transaction of $1,336,097.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,081 shares of company stock worth $66,273,971. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $38.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $777.96. 1,561,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $383.20 and a 1 year high of $789.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $734.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

