1,000 Shares in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,099. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.91. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.58.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

