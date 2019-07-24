10,936 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,917,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The company has a market cap of $718.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $868.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.04 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 99.26% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $105,537 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

