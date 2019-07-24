1,174 Shares in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP) Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. during the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000.

Get iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. alerts:

IXP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.96. iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.