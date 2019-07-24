$13.73 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post $13.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.27 million and the highest is $14.19 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $13.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $55.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.91 million to $55.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.72 million, with estimates ranging from $63.66 million to $67.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 523,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.21.

1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

